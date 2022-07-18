Iowa boasts a wealth of itinerary options perfect for any group, and this year’s new state tour guide helps planners craft the ideal trip
At the heart of the Midwest, Iowa has become a standout destination appealing to group travelers due to its vast array of experiences, scenery, culture and history. In conjunction with the Iowa Travel Industry Partners (iTIP), Leisure Group Travel is pleased to announce the arrival of the 2022 Iowa Tour Guide. This guide providers planners with an expansive list of itinerary options across the state and highlights what makes Iowa a unique and charming destination.
“Iowa Travel Industry Partners is excited to work with Premier Travel Media once again to produce the Iowa Tour Guide,” said Chelsea Lerud, Executive Director of the Iowa Travel Industry Partners. “Our hope for the Iowa Tour Guide is to showcase some of Iowa’s hidden gems that are perfect for group tours. Iowa is a destination full of amazing food, fun attractions, and wonderful hospitality.”
The natural beauty of the Hawkeye State is on display in the latest Iowa Tour Guide, with a focus on soft excursions across the state. While Iowa may be best known for its vast farmland, there is so much more to be experienced and an abundance of outdoor activities perfect for groups. Caving at Maquoketa Caves State Park, cruising down the Mississippi River on a guided tour, and wandering through the many gardens and trail systems throughout the state offer a unique insight into Iowa’s great outdoors.
For a historical perspective on the state, the guide offers inspiration for planners looking to step back in time at one of Iowa’s 27 National Historic Landmarks as well as a variety of other museums and experiences. Groups can get a glimpse into the preserved German American communal living that occurred until 1932 at the Amana Colonies or learn what it’s like to live like the Amish at the Kalona Historical Village. Centuries of history are on display across the state, and the guide offers ideas for all periods of interest.
Visitors to the state may be surprised to learn just how many connections Iowa has to American pop culture. Travel planners can take advantage of this by weaving in local experiences that are both entertaining and educational. Get a glimpse into the life of an early Hollywood legend at the John Wayne Birthplace & Museum, recreate one of the country’s most recognizable paintings at the famous American Gothic House & Center, play a game of baseball at the Field of Dreams Movie Site, or sample delicious cuisines at a variety of restaurants featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The guide also showcases a plethora of quirky roadside attractions across Iowa that offer great photo opportunities and lots of memories.
Leisure Group Travel is proud to partner with the Iowa Travel Industry Partners (iTIP) to produce the 2022 Iowa Tour Guide, helping to showcase the best of what Iowa has to offer its visitors.