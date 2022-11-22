November 15th marked National Philanthropy Day across the United States. In the Cedar Valley, the Association of Fundraising Professionals recognized National Philanthropy Day by honoring deserving individuals who demonstrate philanthropy in a variety of meaningful ways.
During a National Philanthropy Brunch on November 15th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls, the Association of Fundraising Professionals awarded five “Gifts of the Heart.”
The 2022 Gift of the Heart award recipients are:
Philanthropy- The Bertch Family (Gary, Becky, Eric, and Elizabeth) for their decades of philanthropic impact which have touched hundreds of Cedar Valley nonprofits and inspired their children to adopt their charitable values.
Legacy- Mary Ann Burk for her work in passing on the pillars of philanthropy to over 600 local students trained in philanthropy and trusteeship through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Teen Trust.
Community Partnerships- Sumner Daycare and Learning Center for the community’s swift and unique collaboration to establish a daycare in just one year with the capacity to serve up to 72 children.
Governance- Leader Valley Council for their dedication to increasing the capacity of Leader Valley to serve students in the Cedar Valley through the Leader in Me program.
Youth- Expo Alternative Learning Center for their focus on developing leaders through service and creating student-led philanthropic opportunities throughout the school year.
The AFP Northeast Iowa Chapter advances and promotes philanthropy by empowering people and organizations to practice ethical and effective professional fundraising. They are a growing chapter – in existence since April 2010, serving the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area and surrounding counties of Northeast Iowa. The Northeast Iowa Chapter holds regular educational programs, networking events, day-long conferences, and much more. They also honor our local philanthropists at an annual National Philanthropy Day celebration.