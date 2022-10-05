First off, a special and deeply appreciated thank you to all who volunteered with this years Waverly Community Sharing Garden and Orchard. Some of you were regulars and some came a time or two.
We finished up Saturday and it is exciting to announce that we grew and donated 14,064 pounds! Last year’s record total was 9,244….so we were up a little over 5,000 pounds. The produce mainly went to the NE IA Food Bank in Waterloo, some to the Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly for their Thursday night meals and food distribution, plus some apples and watermelons found their way to WSR Middle School and St. Paul’s. Why the big change?