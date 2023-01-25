IOWA CITY — More than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Dean’s list status was earned by 714 first year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second year students, only 1,559 third year students, and only 2,045 fourth year students.

Guidelines for inclusion on the list are: