2022 Waverly Exchange Club Awards

Exchange Member of the Year – given to an individual who has excelled in Exchange during the current year. It includes efforts in membership, leadership, volunteerism, and active participation in Exchange activities. For 2022, the Club selected two members — Janeen Stewart and Dan McKenzie.
Janeen Stewart has served on the board of directors since 2018. As club secretary since 2020, she is responsible for weekly meeting minutes, monthly board minutes, membership and programs of service submissions to National Exchange, district award write ups, and general organization of the club calendar.
Dan McKenzie served on the Executive Board in 2021-2022. Having served as Club president in 2011-12 and 2017-18, Dan brings a passion for the Exchange mission and historical knowledge to the group’s discussions. He has been a member of the Executive Board for most of his tenure with the Club. Dan volunteered to lead a variety of Club and community projects this year including the organization of All in Mentoring, the Holiday Cash Drawing, flag management and a diaper drive.
Rookie of the Year – given to an individual who joined Exchange after July 1, 2020. Someone who has stepped up to the plate as a new Exchange member. For 2022, the Club selected two Rookies — Craig Gunderson and Wendy Mohlis.
Craig Gunderson joined Exchange in September 2020. Since that time he has actively attended meetings and supported Club fundraisers and activities. In particular, he brought new ideas and insights as a new member of the golf tournament committee. He also donated putters for the putting contests. He actively promotes Exchange Club through his work and personal connections.
Wendy Mohlis joined Exchange in August 2021. As a new member, Wendy jumped into the work and activities of the Club. She joined the Publicity Committee and regularly takes pictures and posts information after weekly meetings for the Club Facebook page. Wendy has filled in as secretary at weekly meetings on a few occasions. She regularly attends weekly meetings and has enthusiastically participated in Club fundraisers and activities.
Hall of Fame – given to an individual who has been a member for a minimum of 25 years. It is considered a Lifetime Achievement award.
Jerry Vallem has been selected as an Exchange Hall of Fame recipient. He is a 38-year charter member of Waverly’s Exchange Club helping start the club in 1984. During his time as a member, he served as president two times and chaired several committees. He has participated and led many events, celebrations and fundraising activities over the past three decades. Jerry’s activities and accomplishments with the Exchange Club are exemplary.