2023 Beef Royalty Court Candidates:
Ashley Heine is 16 years old and is running for the title of Beef Queen. Ashley is the daughter of Kent & Dee Heine of Waverly. Ashley is currently a sophomore at Waverly-Shell Rock High School where she is involved in cross country, wrestling, track, and FFA. She is also active in 4-H and St. Mary’s Catholic Church within Bremer County. Ashley has put in multiple volunteer hours with the Chickasaw County Extension Office on top of volunteering to help friends and family with various tasks in her spare time. Ashley has enjoyed showing static projects and livestock at both the county and state fair. Ashley looks forward to showing a heifer this year along with other livestock including sheep, goats, poultry, & rabbits.
Madison Hinrichs is 16 years old and is running for the title of Beef Queen. Madison is the daughter of Walter & Melissa Hinrichs of Waverly. Madison is currently a junior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School where she is involved in wrestling, rugby, and FFA. She is also active in 4-H within Bremer County. Madison helps her family operate their Black Angus-Simmental cross cow/calf herd by feeding out the steers and raising their own replacement heifers. Madison enjoys continuing to learn herd management by staying involved with her family’s cattle.
Lily Mayo is 17 years old and is running for the title of Beef Queen. Lily is the daughter of Dave & Stephanie Mayo of Sumner. Lily is currently homeschooled while active in Sumner-Fredericksburg High School cross country, track, soccer, and Get-A-Grip. She is also active with 4-H, Faith Evangelical Youth Group, National Beta Club, Sumner Community Theater, and Sumner Public Library within Bremer County. Lily looks forward to showing her market heifer at county fair this summer, and then plans to pursue a business degree at Coe College beginning this fall.
Ella Schares is 15 years old and is running for the title of Junior Beef Princess. Ella is the daughter of Jake & Corinne Schares of Oelwein. Ella is currently a freshman at Wapsie Valley High School where she is involved in wrestling, softball, track, and FFA. She is also involved in club volleyball and softball. Ella uses her herd records to help make management decisions and continue to improve her cattle herd. She hopes to someday become an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor in Bremer County.
Alivia Thompson is 13 years old and is running for the title of Junior Beef Princess. Alivia is the daughter of Scott & Laura Thompson of Cedar Falls. Alivia is currently in eighth grade at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School where she is involved in volleyball, softball, band, choir, and FCCLA. She is also active in 4-H within Bremer County. Alivia has gained experience on how to take care of cattle thanks to her mother and grandfather. Her goal is to someday become a state game and fishing warden.
Ellie Woodman is 18 years old and is running for the title of Beef Queen. Ellie is the daughter of Tim & Jen Woodman of Plainfield. Ellie is currently a senior at Nashua-Plainfield High School where she is involved in FFA, pep band, marching band, choir, and Little Buddies. She is also active in 4-H and the American Legion Auxiliary within Bremer County. Ellie has experienced herd management by making decisions for her own cattle herd. After graduation, Ellie plans on attending cosmetology school.
The Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association will host their annual banquet on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post in Waverly. The social will start at 12:00pm and the prime rib meal will be served at 12:30pm. Tickets for the meal are $25 each. The 2023 Beef Queen, Princess, and Junior Princess will be crowned at the end of the banquet.