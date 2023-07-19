Bremer County’s much anticipated fair week is approaching. Fittingly themed “Proud of the Past, Preparing for the Future,” the fair will bring new shows and familiar fun for families. From squealing pigs to mini donut eating contests to the carnival, the event schedule is stacked with fun-loving opportunities for all ages and interests from July 24 to 29.
Taking place at 717 5th Ave SW, fair goers can get through the gates for free and attend a multitude of both charged and admission-free entertainment options. Grandstand revelry, like the Combine Demo Derby and the new seven-event rodeo from Iowa’s Wright Rodeo Company will quite literally be smash hits.
Board President and fair co-manager, Josh Petersen, says the Bremer County Fair has a huge collection of events to get excited about.
“I look forward to the whole thing, putting on the fair and being a part of it,” Josh said. “As far as what other people like, it’s great to see a smile on a kid’s face when a combine smashes into another. Or seeing kids who aren’t around animals see livestock.”
With entertainment for all ages, children can entertain themselves in the Kid’s Fun Zone while on a break from seeing FFA and 4-H shows. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and free for all, this area will be brimming with interactive activities like wall mural coloring, classic yard games and giant four-in-a-row.
The ‘new generation of heroes’ will be trained at firefighting training shows, where firefighters will take volunteers to suit up and do fun challenges. It will encourage kids with fire safety precautions and methods to help in emergency situations.
These won’t be the only interactive opportunities with Jurassic Kingdom being a must-see show. Large, talking dinosaurs will stomp the grounds to talk about history and encourage kids to learn about and touch real fossils.
“It’s about everything. We try the best we can to put on the best show we can so everyone can come and enjoy themselves,” Josh said. “In a world where everything is changing, it’s still just a good old county fair that everyone wanted to go to when they were a kid.”
Bremer County 4-H Group
This past Monday, 4-H members brought their crafts and animals to Bartels’ Aspen Cottage to show them off to residents in preparation for the fair. Kids set up their projects along the back patio and practiced telling the story and hard work behind their creations. The projects range from blankets, photos, homemade goods, birdhouses, livestock and more.
One member, Anna Elsamiller, made a blanket full of pink, purple, and aqua-colored hearts to bring to the fair. Each side of the blanket is decorated with hearts, but the fabric utilizes different patterns.
“I went to a quilt shop and I wanted a really soft blanket for the winter since it snowed so much,” Anna said, “I thought it was a good idea to do two of the same things but a little different [on each side].”
Anna chose the colors of her blanket because they are her favorite. She had a little help putting it together.
“My mom helped me with the sewing and my sister helped me with the ties,” said Anna.
Along with the members of 4-H, residents of Aspen Cottage had the opportunity to create pieces of art to be entered at the fair. Residents in other parts of the campus are working on creating pieces that will be at the fair as well.
New at the Fair in 2023
There are several new events to see at this year’s fair including a rodeo. What used to be only barrel racing and bull riding will now be a seven-event ordeal. With saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling and more, entertainers will give audiences a rowdy good time while kicking up dirt on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Another food competition will be joining the roster this year, where contestants will scarf down as many mini donuts as possible. Not to be outshone, the Can You Handle the Heat? contest will demand attention, with people competing to eat unreasonably spicy food.
Entertainment
Much will remain the same this year as well. The much beloved tractor pulls, tough truck madness, carnival, fine arts competition and queen coronation will stick to past years’ traditions. A wide selection of live music will entertain fair goers throughout the week as well.
Josh Petersen is happy to announce that the FFA and 4-H horse show will be taking place on the new fairgrounds, located near the easternmost edge of Waverly at the intersection of 39th Street Northeast and 230th Street, which has been under construction for the past year. While they are currently at work on putting up footings for buildings as well as water and electrical work, he wants to assure fair goers that construction is making headway.
“The plan is to have the 2024 fair at the new facility,” Josh said. “We will start on two more buildings this year and a stage structure.”
The land is a 50 acre parcel being repurposed to a new Bremer County fairgrounds. According to Roy Peterson, the Bremer County Fair Facilities Co-Manager, the foundation of the swine building is up and construction should begin on the exterior of the building soon.
At some point when Cole Excavating was leveling the ground, they ran into a rock that Roy guesses weighs 100 tons. He says there was no way to move it.
“I don’t know exactly how,” Roy said. “But it broke in half. It’s a photo op from here on out.”
With the weight being lighter split into two, Roy decided to have the stones placed 8 feet apart near the entrance. He thought it would be a neat photo opportunity and marker for the attendees of Bremer County Fair.
This may be the last year the fair takes place at its current fairgrounds in Memorial park. The plan is to move the whole operation to the new fairgrounds in 2024.
When making plans to attend the fair this year, note that there will be no on-site parking available. Parking on side streets and the lot north of the white Droste building will be an option. It is encouraged for fair goers to show up early to get convenient parking. No fair parking will be accepted in the Waverly Swimming Pool or Golf Course lot.
“Come and enjoy the fair!” Josh said. “We will all be there and we want everyone to come and see some happy faces.”