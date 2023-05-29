The new edition of the Experience Butler County guide is now available as the Summer vacation season kicks-off. The free full color magazine can be picked up by local residents at any public library in Butler County. Butler-Grundy Development Alliance once again teamed up with Mid-America Publishing to produce the guide. The visitor guide offers a listing of 2023 community festivals and other highlighted events, along with information on outdoor recreation destinations including camping, fishing, and the Rolling Prairie Bike Trail. Other information highlights a broad range of community attractions and other fun family experiences across the county. Butler-Grundy Development Alliance debuted the publication at several travel and recreation shows in Iowa earlier this year to promote the county as “Iowa’s Recreation Destination”, with thousands of the guides also made available at welcome centers, travel centers, and other destinations for visitors across the state of Iowa. The guide is also available to view online at www.butlergrundy.com.
