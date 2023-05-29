Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will kick-off this Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park. The event will feature Cross the Line worship band as an opening act followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Rada Manufacturing will be sponsoring the event and have representatives on hand serving FREE popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Food from Jimmy Johns & Tropical Sno will be available for purchase during the event.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the first concert of the 2023 season!
Also, please note Boat Floats are back for the 2023 Season and will take place on June 15, June 22, July 6 and July 20. Those wishing to participate will enjoy a light paddle down to the park and listen to music while floating on the Cedar River. For more information or to reserve your spot contact CrawDaddy Outdoors at (319) 352-9129.
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be the W-SR Middle School. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.