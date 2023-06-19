Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue with Kids Night on Thursday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park. The Waverly Health Center will sponsor the event featuring Magician Rick Eugene, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Rick Eugene is one of the best comedy magicians in the Midwest, specializing in family entertainment and we are so excited to have him this year for Kids Night! Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Representatives from the Waverly Health Center will be on hand serving FREE popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Veridian will also be there sponsoring Inflatable Fun for kids of all ages. Tropical Sno will be at the event with cool treats for purchase.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2023 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be WSR Middle School. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.