Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue this Thursday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park. The event will feature Redeeming Rebels, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes is sponsoring the event and will have representatives on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Food from Jimmy Johns and Tropical Sno will also be available for purchase during the event.
This week marks another Boat Float led by CrawDaddy Outdoors. Those wishing to participate will enjoy a light paddle down to the park and listen to music while floating on the Cedar River. You can bring your own boat or rent one from CrawDaddy Outdoors for $15. For more information and to reserve your spot contact CrawDaddy Outdoors at (319) 352-9129.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2023 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be the WSR Middle School Auditorium. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.