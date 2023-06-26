Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue with Patriotic Flare on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park. First Bank will sponsor the event featuring pianist James Aissen, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band performing a variety of patriotic music. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Representatives from First Bank will be on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Food will also be available for purchase.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2023 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be the WSR Middle School auditorium. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.