The Bremer County Dairy Promoters had their 54th annual banquet on March 18 at 7 p.m. at the Waverly Area Amvets Post.
Meal was be provided by the Dairy promoters and Lizzy Lou’s of Clarksville. There was smoked pork loin, cheesy potatoes, and green bean casserole with pie and ice cream after the meal.
We like to introduce the young ladies that are running for the 2023 Dairy Princess.
Madyson Richards, 16, is the daughter of Dan and Jenny Richards of Fairbank. Madyson has a brother and two sisters. Madyson is very active in school with basketball cheer, softball, golf, and archery. She is also involved in 4-H helping local farmer and painting kindness rocks. She also helps clean up in Readlyn days, playing cards with the assisted livings and omelet breakfast. FFA as a sentinel. When she is not busy in school and work, she likes to spend time with her family on their annual camping trip and helping her brother with the cows. Madyson is being sponsored by Aronia Berry service in Fairbank.
Chevelle Gefaller, 18, is the daughter of Holly Dorn. Chevelle is a senior at Denver high school. She has three brothers and one sister. Chevelle is very involved in school being on the honor roll. She tried out for wresting, but decided that she like to milk cows more. She is involved in FFA at the State Convention and National Convention, she also she did donkey basketball. Chevelle has been involved in the dairy industry though family and family friends. When she graduates her plans are general classes and ABS for AI breeding. Chevelle likes to spend time with family, friends and the animals. She has been learning new things such as sewing, welding and artificial breeding. She like training horses and photography. Chevelle is being sponsored by Ebaugh Dairy.