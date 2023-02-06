The countdown to the 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest has officially begun! Be a part of one of the biggest events of the year! Join in on the celebration of Irish culture and history. Learn something new and embrace authentic Irish music and dance. Iowa Irish Fest is a premier cultural event that you don’t want to miss. Be part of the thousands of attendees who gather in downtown Waterloo to enjoy Irish food, drink, family fun, workshops, classes and so much more!
Clear your schedule and prepare your kilt for the 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest from Aug. 4-6. There is something for everyone! The whole family will be captivated from the moment they step downtown to the moment they leave. The fest offers a variety of events, shops, music, experiences, food and drinks. Some of the highlights include:
- Live Music on seven stages
- Family Fun and Learning Area
- Irish Cultural Area
- ShamRock N Fun Run
- High Nelly Bicycle Ride
- Workshops for Irish Dance, Music, Language and Culture
- Whiskey Tasting
- Rugby Tournament
- Highland Games
- Celtic Cruise Motorcycle Ride
- Outdoor Catholic Mass on Sunday
- Celtic Vendors
- Food and Drink
To make your fest experience better, Iowa Irish Fest has an app coming very soon! The projected launch date for the app is early March, and the app will be located in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Through the app, you will be able to view a full events schedule, the fest map, manage your classes and workshops and so much more! Keep an eye out for the official launch date of the Iowa Irish Fest app!
Make sure to follow Iowa Irish Fest on Facebook to stay up to date on everything fest related. Visit IowaIrishFest.com for more information.