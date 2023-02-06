The countdown to the 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest has officially begun! Be a part of one of the biggest events of the year! Join in on the celebration of Irish culture and history. Learn something new and embrace authentic Irish music and dance. Iowa Irish Fest is a premier cultural event that you don’t want to miss. Be part of the thousands of attendees who gather in downtown Waterloo to enjoy Irish food, drink, family fun, workshops, classes and so much more!

Clear your schedule and prepare your kilt for the 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest from Aug. 4-6. There is something for everyone! The whole family will be captivated from the moment they step downtown to the moment they leave. The fest offers a variety of events, shops, music, experiences, food and drinks. Some of the highlights include: