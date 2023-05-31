Five Bremer County high school graduates were recently selected to receive the Klea Shipman Scholarship presented annually by Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Klea Shipman (1915-2003) dedicated her life to education in Bremer County as a country schoolteacher and administrative assistant for the Bremer County Superintendent of Schools. Twenty years ago, she left a generous monetary gift to Trinity UMC of which $75,000 was earmarked as an endowed scholarship fund in her memory. Interest on her gift funds the annual scholarship for students she would never meet.
This is the 19th year for the scholarships which focus on academics, activities, need and service. A total of 142 scholarships and a total of almost $39,000 have been presented since the scholarship was founded in 2005.
Recipients for 2023 are:
- Garrett Even – Denver High School – attending Iowa State University for business
- Bryce Jensenius – Janesville High School – attending Iowa State University for software engineering
- Lauren Munson – Waverly-Shell Rock High School – attending Iowa State University for finance or pre-dental
- Carson Reznicek – Waverly-Shell Rock High School – attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln for pre-med
- Haidyn Snyder – Waverly-Shell Rock High School – attending Grand View University for elementary education