Homecoming 2023 is just about to kick off.
The Student Senate, which spearheads the organization of the event, picked luau as the theme.
“It’s an easy theme to get every single student involved,” said Jonah Nelson, the student body president.
The parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. It will start at the parking lot of the middle school and will end at the high school back lot. After the parade, the coronation of the homecoming king and queen will take place at 7 p.m. at Go-Hawk Stadium.
Organizers moved the parade and the coronation to Sunday, rather than Monday in order to make it possible for more community members to attend the event and also to enable businesses to take part in the parade.
Lindee Rohde, one of the senators, said involving the community was one of the bigger goals for the 2023 homecoming.
“We thought that the homecoming parade would be a great opportunity to gather all ages together,” said Rohde.
During the week, events will unfold as follows. On Monday, dress up days will feature a theme called “soccer mom vs bbq dad.” On Tuesday mathletes and athletes will be in competitive mode; on Wednesday, it will be Barbie vs. Ken; on Thursday, the Hawaiian theme of the entire event, luau, will spring in the classrooms and the hallways and on Friday, the school spirit will be brimming everywhere.
On Friday night at 7:30 p.m., in the homecoming game at the Go-Hawk Stadium, the Go-Hawks will tackle the Decorah Vikings.
The celebration will end on Saturday with a volleyball tournament at 9 a.m. at the Go-Hawk gym, a varsity cross country meet at 2 p.m. at the Wartburg XC course and the homecoming dance at the Bock gym from 8 to 11 p.m.
Cheyenne Jensen, the adviser of the Student Senate, said the students have really been working hard to make homecoming weekend special.
“They are doing a great job,” she said. “They have a lot of good ideas.”