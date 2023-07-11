Heritage Days inductees into the Hall of Fame for 2023 are Elsamiller Electric, RADA Cultery and Thompson Shoes.
Hall of Fame will be held Friday, July 14 at 7:00 p.m. in the 4-H Building.
RADA Cutlery
This year RADA Cutlery is celebrating 75 years of handcrafting aluminum handled cutlery. In February they hosted a 75th Anniversary party for their employees at the Amvets Post in Waverly where attendees were invited to wear 1940 ear clothing. In June they hosted an Open House for employees and their families.
RADA prides itself on employee longevity and loyalty currently employing approximately 100 people from Waverly and 20 surrounding communities. Seasonal employees are hired in the fall to assist with the holiday season.
Following WWII Gaedke Cutlery went into business in 1948 on Ansborough Avenue in Waterloo. After the war, people were looking for jobs and aluminum and steel were readily available as they were no longer needed for the war effort. Surplus Army bayonets were grounded down into the size of knife handles for kitchen, hunting and fishing knives.
The RADA family purchased Gaedke Cutlery in 1969 and continued to operated in Waterloo until 1974 when part of the factory was relocated to Waverly. At that time RADA moved into the largest building located at the old air Air Base south of Waverly. The building was originally the radar monitoring building and had been abandoned in the 1960’s. In 1979 the res of the factory was moved to Waverly.
In 1986 RADA purchased the building from the City of Waverly where they currently operate. RADA ad undergone four expansions since 1986.
Presently RADA offers over 90 products, including knives, kitchen utensils, gift sets, mixes and seasonings and cookbooks. Some of the original knives are still in production today, RADA products offer superior craftsmanship, a lifetime guarantee and are 100% USA made.
RADA welcomes and assists community groups; among them are bands, school and church groups and civic organizations in fundraising efforts year after year. Over 12,000 groups have raised funds through catalog and online sales of RADA’s products. Groups earn 40% profit from each purchase. there is no middle man and the products are top quality and an outstanding value.
RADA Cutlery, a company known for its heritage, dependability and for producing quality American and products at a great value.
Elsamiller Electric Co.
Family owned and operated since 1983, Elsamiller electric is in its 40the year of business in Waverly. Founder Jerry Elsamiller, who attended Hawkeye Community College for Industrial Electrician, retired in 2022. Son Jon, who attended North Iowa Area Community College, began working full-time with his dad in 2000 and is now the proud owner of the business.
In 1999 Elsamiller Electric moved to its current address at 1004 Bremer Aveune. They are hoping by September of this year to relocated to their new building being constructed on Hwy 3 of Waverly.
Originally Jerry focused his expertise mainly on residential and agricultural projects. They continue to offer those services in those areas. With additional technology and training they also offer services for generators, solar panels and commercial and custom customers.
Jone and his wife Becca would like to thank all their loyal customers for their business and hope to serve Waverly the surrounding communities for years to come.
Thompson Shoes
A long-time Waverly business, Thompson Shoes, was established in Waverly in 1970 by owner Gary Thompson.
The store celebrated 50 years in business in September 2022, a celebration that was delayed due to COVID.
Thompson Shoes thrives on providing quality customer service as well as offering the best shoes to fit the customer and their needs.
In 1987, current owner Don Johnson started working with Gary Thompson in the Waverly store. In 1990, Don became a partner with Thompson in a new shoe store in Columbus, Nebraska. Don ran that store for 3 years.
In 1993, Gary passed away and his widow decided to sell the business. Don returned to Waverly to purchased the Waverly store and vowed to keep the name and reputation intact and set out to grow the business.
In summer of 2007 Don expanded Thompson shoes to a second location in Waterloo. Done and his wife, Robbi, ran the Waterloo Store.
Daughter Amber took over managing the Waverly store in 2013. Keeping it in the family, son, Landon, worked in the business for several years and son, Seth is very involved, working in the Waverly store.
During COVID the Waverly store was forced to close its doors in Waverly for a short time and they went to online sales, which they still offer today.
To quote Don from an article from the Waverly Newspapers in 2022, “They always say that if you like what you do, then you don’t work a day in your life. Well, we just like what we do here.”