The 2024 AMVETS Ladies’ Auxiliary membership drive is now under way. $25 dues can be mailed to
AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary #79
Attn: Amy Slaba, Membership Chair
PO Box 93
Waverly, IA 50677
Dues may also be paid at the membership dinner on Oct. 18. The dinner will be held at the WAVP with social starting at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner at 6 p.m.
If you qualify for membership and are interested in joining, call 319-230-9318 for more information. Eligibility includes: Related to a member of AMVETS (wife, widow, mother, grandmother daughter, stepdaughter, granddaughter, or sister not less than 18 years of age), related to a deceased veteran who would have been eligible for membership in AMVETS, or a female veteran.