Fireworks complaints during the July 4 weekend for the City of Waverly were similar to last year’s.
Waverly PD Capt. Don Eggleston said the department received 24 complaints this year, from July 1 through July 6.
In the same time frame last year, 22 complaints were registered.
This year, Independence Day fell on Monday, so some residents started celebrating as early as Saturday, which was outside the allowed window. In all, 15 complaints came on Saturday, according to records.
Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett said that his office has not received any complaints.
Eggleston said no citations were issued for any of the complaints in town.
Waverly has had its current ordinance for some time now, but in Cedar Falls, where the ordinance changed recently, officers issued 29 citations for violations, many of them for shooting fireworks on city sidewalks school property and outside of the permitted time, according to a press release by Cedar Falls Public Safety.
Eggleston said that it is hard to follow up on such complaints because by the time officers get to the area where the complaint originated from–even sometimes within just a few minutes– the action is over. He added that sometimes the complainants leave a name and sometimes they do not, making it harder to look into the complaint.
“It comes every Fourth of July,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how seasons have changed, what adjustments we have made throughout the year, July 4 is always going to bring fireworks complaints. It’s something we have to deal with every year.”