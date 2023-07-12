Wartburg College awarded dipolomas to 267 students during Spring Commencement on Sunday, May 28.
Braden Holmquist, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in exercise science.
Emma Ammons, of Waverly, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.
Haley Jacobsen, of Nashua, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.
Lucas Bloker, of Denver, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics.
Gabrielle Corday, of Denver, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.
Lauren Calease-Fox, of Waverly, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and public health.
Samuel Bast, of Waverly, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in mathematics and engineering.
Rachel Black, of Waverly, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in biochemistry.
Vaalik Wachmann, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in environmental science and studies.
Abigail Bechtel, of Waverly, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and political science.
Miranda Kurtt, of Waverly, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Allison Keis, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.
Dylan Downing, of Plainfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration.
Brett Meyer, of Sumner, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.
Kambrie Clinton, of Denver, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and neuroscience.
Colin Schrader, of Fairbank, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in exercise science.
James Mossman, of Waverly, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and communication.
Katie Sauerbrei, of Fairbank, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration.
Malcolm Newell, of Waverly, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and business administration.
Abigail LaVelle, of Waverly, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in art and graphic design.
Chandler Njus, of Fredericksburg, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.
Amelia Rottinghaus, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in religion.
Kain Eagle, of Denver, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.
Lexus Church, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and Spanish.
Olivia Hobson, of Shell Rock, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.
Wyatt Folkerts, of Allison, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.
Jacob Herrmann, of Shell Rock, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,444 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.