Judge Christopher Foy

Judge Christopher Foy is hoping that the addition of a new district associate judge, which was authorized by the Legislature with the ‘23 budget, would help lighten the load of the current three district associate judges.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com/

A new district associate judge is expected to join the ranks of the judicial district where Bremer County falls.

The new hire for Judicial Sub-District 2A will be one of four judgeship positions funded by the Legislature in the ‘23 budget cycle, which started July 1.