A new district associate judge is expected to join the ranks of the judicial district where Bremer County falls.
The new hire for Judicial Sub-District 2A will be one of four judgeship positions funded by the Legislature in the ‘23 budget cycle, which started July 1.
Scott Hand, the court administrator for District 2, which is subdivided into 2A and 2B, said that the allocation of that position was determined using a case-load formula, which demonstrated that the three district associate judges currently serving the nine-county 2A sub district needed help in handling the caseload.
Hand said that the number of applicants for judges and court reporters has been declining statewide even before the pandemic. He added that applicants for staff positions at the clerks of court offices have dropped more noticeably since the pandemic.
As a result, the speed with which the court moves has been impacted.
District Court Judge Christopher Foy said that in Judicial Subdistrict 2A, the need for a new associate judge has been felt for some time. Foy noted that the addition of a new associate judge would likely lift the workload in juvenile cases, associate level criminal matters, magistrate appeals and other cases assigned by the chief judge.
The new judge would cover Floyd, Mitchell and Worth counties and would also perform on-call duties.
The position closes at 4 p.m. Oct. 21.
Shortage of court reporters
However, under the current configuration– with the subdistrict’s nine judges relying on the services of seven court reporters (when it is customary for each judge to have their own reporter) – adding a new judge would intensify the weight on the already shrinking number of current court reporters.
Additionally, with the expected upcoming retirement of another court reporter, and the addition of a fourth associate judge, the sub district may have to make it work with six court reporters and 10 judges, until the vacancies on the court reporters’ side are addressed.
How to navigate the needs of the judicial branch in a shrinking pool of qualified applicants was one of the subjects discussed at the annual 2022 Fall Judges Conference that took place in Ankeny on Monday and Tuesday.
Foy said that many of the subdistrict’s court reporters have 20 or more years of experience and once they hit the maximum credits they can earn for retirement, many are likely to evaluate whether continuing working is worth their while.
“Court reporters have specialized training and education,” Foy said. “It takes several months to learn the job and then probably several years to learn to do it well.”
He said that the clerk of court offices in Bremer and Butler counties are staffed to the budgeted number with the most recent hires in August.
Foy said that similar issues exist in the clerk of court’s offices around the state and that retiring clerks are hard to be replaced as new hires– even if they take the job for a while – tending to leave if they find a higher paying job elsewhere.
With a generational shift and a cultural change under way when new hires seek higher paying jobs and a sustainable work/life balance, the judicial branch job openings are among many others where administrators struggle to find qualified applicants, according to Foy.
Foy said that he and his colleagues across the state have seen a decline in judge applicants but hopes the position will be filled.
“If it’s just one qualified candidate, it’s just one qualified candidate, but I hope there’s more,” he said.