The Cedar Falls officers arrested three following a brief pursuit on May 2.
Nathan Redman, 33, was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; eluding, a Class D felony; driving while license revoked, a serious misdemeanor, violation of a no-contact order and several simple misdemeanors.
Davondrae Jordan Jr., 22, was charged with forgery, a Class D felony, identity theft, a Class D felony, possession of meth, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, among other charges.
Kayla Martin, 32, was charged with violation of a no-contact order.
How it happened
Around 2:55 p.m. on May 2, a Cedar Falls police officer saw a black Nissan Rogue traveling at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Center St. / Green Ave.
Upon spotting the police car, the driver of the vehicle attempted to elude.
Following a brief pursuit through North Cedar ended near the intersection of Longview Ct. / Longview St.
The operator of the vehicle fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.
The remaining occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.
The operator was located in the wooded area a short time later and taken into custody without incident. Follow-up investigation determined the vehicle to have been reported stolen, the plates on the vehicle were reported stolen and numerous checks and ID's were located inside the vehicle that did not belong to the occupants.
Additional charges are pending. Cedar Falls Police were assisted on scene by the Waterloo Police Department and the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.