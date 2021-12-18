3 brave bystanders save driver, dogs from Cedar River in Waverly

Three quick-thinking, brave bystanders pulled a driver in medical distress and her three dogs out of the Cedar River in Waverly on Friday afternoon.
Their selfless and speedy intervention at the point of impact, shows how everyday people can rise to unsuspected heroic acts in times of need when providence calls on them.
That afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. John Stutzman, owner of JD Builders, and his employee, Ezra Hershberger, were working on a nearby duplex on First Street Southeast when they heard the unmistakable sound of a car speeding by, hitting the gravel.
“What was that?” Hershberger said in dismay.
He was perched in a construction basket doing soffit work on the south gable of the duplex.
“With that viewpoint, he noticed the car went into the river,” Stutzman said.
Later, the two men, who describe themselves as former members of the Amish community, would wonder how the car had missed the curb, the power line and the trees, every single one of which might have changed the fate of the accident.
Like a projectile lifted by the force of nature, the vehicle had flown right through these obstacles and landed into the middle of the river in one piece.
“It was a miracle that she made it straight through,” Stutzman said.
But in the moment, the two workers didn’t have time to marvel at the lucky outcome.
Instead, Hershberger ran down the ladder and headed for the ice-cold water while Stutzman called 911, before following.
Meanwhile, Steve Corson, the retired funeral home owner in town, had just opened his screen door to let his dogs Bear and Barney out, when he saw a red car barreling toward the river. He yelled to his wife, Jo, to call 911, and headed to the bank.
Corson, who gained notoriety after turning the loss of vision in his right eye into a successful fundraising initiative for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, is wearing an eye patch (an inspiration for his annual namesake fundraiser, Dukie’s One Eye Open golf tournament). He, too, didn’t think twice before getting into the water.
“The adrenaline took over,” he said. “I knew I was going in.”
The car was floating dangerously down the river. To reach it, Hershberger and Corson waded waist-deep into the cold water.
The two men, later joined by Stutzman after completing his call to dispatch, wanted to get the vehicle out of the current.
They had no idea who was inside or what their condition might be.
“We were there to help and do what we could,” Corson said.
Hershberger was first to plunge into the water, Stutzman said.
He was familiar with the river and knew its depth. His feet — and the feet of his fellow men — quickly lost feeling, but none of them felt the freeze until they got out of the water.
Eventually, they pulled the car closer to the bank.
Inside, a woman in shock was frantically trying to figure out what had just happened. Later, she would recount that she had no idea how she had landed in the river.
It was determined a medical situation had caused the accident, according to Waverly Police.
At first, the rescuers wanted to have the driver roll down her window, but when that failed, they eventually opened her door.
Stutzman steadied the woman and with his help, she was able to walk to safety.
That’s when Corson and Hershberger saw the three dogs in the back.
The pets, one of which was a rescue, were in shock but allowed the men to handle them.
As the dogs were delivered to the bank, the first responders arrived.
So much had happened but only a few minutes had passed.
“The first responders were amazing,” Stutzman said. “They arrived so quickly and did such a good job. It’s a community that comes together when there is a disaster.”
The Waverly Fire Department and Dale’s Auto pulled the car out of the river.
Reflecting on the incident Saturday morning, Corson said he has yet to wrap his mind around the incident and how it happened so quickly.
“It was God’s way of saying the right time and the right place. If this had happened at night, I don’t know what would have happened.”
Corson knew the two builders from their working on his deck earlier in the summer but none of the men would ever have thought that fate would bring them together again in such a trying yet serendipitous moment.
In separate interviews Saturday afternoon, the three men were self-effacing and deflected any suggestion that what they did was heroic.
“I did what anyone else would do,” Corson said.
“I just hope she is ok,” Stutzman said. “It was nerve-wracking. It worked out for her to have the right people at the right time. It was pretty dramatic, to be honest.”
Hershberger said he is glad he was at the right place at the right time to render help.
“Nothing like this has happened to me before,” he said.
The driver was taken to the hospital for a checkup and released.
The dogs are safe.
Officer Tyler Homeister, one of the two responding officers, said the bystanders’ bravery likely saved lives.
“It was selfless, that’s what I would call it,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”
“We don’t need to be thanked for anything,” Stutzman said. “Maybe I can meet her someday.”