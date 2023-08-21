Three seats on the Waverly City Council and three seats on the Waverly-Shell Rock school board will be on the ballot Nov. 7.
The three city council seats up for election this fall will be the seats for the second ward, currently held by Julie Meyers; the fourth ward, currently held by Heather Beaufore; and the at-large seat currently held by Matthew Schneider.
The school board positions on the ballot will be for Director District 2, currently held by Aaron Booth; Director District 5, currently held by Alisha Jensen; and Director District 3, currently held by Dennis Epley. Epley also serves as the School Board’s President, while Jensen serves as Vice President.