When Garry and Ruthie Davis moved to Waverly in 1973, they enrolled their son, Todd, a first grader, at Carey Elementary.
Ruthie walked Todd to school every day, and as time rolled on, it was not long before she started walking her grandsons, Austin, now 33, and Lance, now 31, the same school where their dad had gone, but not before making eggs for breakfast for the boys.
On Wednesday, Ruthie’s great-granddaughter, became the third generation of the same family who would go to Carey.
But unlike her father, her uncle and her grandpa, Hannah will go there for just a year as the elementary students will be relocated to two state-of-the-art buildings that are under construction now.
To mark the last first day at Carey, four generations of the Davis family gathered in front of the school for a commemorative picture.
Hannah’s mom, Jessica, is a special education teacher at Carey.
For the Davises, the last first day at Carey was a hard-warming moment, which elicited some memories.
Todd said that when he was a student there in the 1970s, the building was much smaller and the right wing was added in 1991, of which there is a plaque in the entryway.
He recalled that science was his favorite subject, which, incidentally, was the same for his son, Lance.
Austin, Hannah’s dad, on the other hand, said that his best memories are from the physical education class and especially a parachute they played with, which was very thrilling.
He recalled his teachers, Mrs. Borglum, in kindergarten, Mrs. Nebel, in first grade, Mrs. Ribich in third grade.
So did his dad, Todd. His teachers were Mrs. Bomhoff, in second grade; Mrs. Rada, in third grade and Mrs. Van Hauen in fourth grade. The principal at the time was Mr. Nathan Frazee.
Meanwhile, Hannah, who is very inquisitive and observant, was ready for school, but not before getting a big hug from her dad.
She had painted her nails different colors in anticipation of the first day. Her hair was beautifully combed and she looked full of spunk and sprite in her nice dress, giving every indication that she was going to have a great first day at school.
“We have so many fond memories in this school,” her great grandmother, Ruthie, said.