Johnston- Ryder Block, Bas Diaz and McCrae Hagarty were all able to find first place at the Frank Baltzley Invitational on Saturday.
In total, nine wrestlers from Waverly-Shell Rock were able to find the podium.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 7:24 pm
Johnston- Ryder Block, Bas Diaz and McCrae Hagarty were all able to find first place at the Frank Baltzley Invitational on Saturday.
In total, nine wrestlers from Waverly-Shell Rock were able to find the podium.
Alex Hornyak (120 lbs)
Alex Hornyak was able to make it to the third place match where he was pitted against Justis Jesuroga of Southeast Polk.
In that match, Hornyak medical forfeited to finish the tournament off in fourth place.
Ryder Block (138 lbs)
Ryder Block continued his perfect senior season by making it to the final round against Ben Hansen of Ankeny.
In the finals, Block made quick work of Hansen, winning by fall in the second period.
“It was good to compete with my team and find out new places that we need to keep improving,” Block said. “I’m excited to see the progress we will continue to make as the season goes on.”
Bas Diaz (145 lbs)
Bas Diaz, who came into the tournament with only one loss, also made it to the final round match against Braden Blackorby of Johnston.
Diaz was able to edge out a 6-4 decision win to snag the gold medal.
Ethan Bibler (152 lbs)
Ethan Bibler worked his way through the consolation bracket to the fifth place match against Jahkari Clark of Valley, West Des Moines.
In the fifth place match, Bibler won by major decision, 14-4, to take the fifth place on the podium.
Zander Wedemeier (160 lbs)
Zander Wedemeier worked his way to the third place match and faced Aj Pontier of Indianola.
In that match, Wedemeier was able to take home the bronze medal with a fall in the third period.
Cole Thompson (182 lbs)
Cole Thompson made his way through the consolation bracket into the seventh place match against Cael Burmester of Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
In the seventh place match, Thompson was able to win by a 5-2 decision.
McCrae Hagarty (195 lbs)
McCrae Hagarty has been stellar this season, finishing out the tournament with a 7-1 season record and he faced off against Cade Bennethum of Ankeny in the finals.
In the finals, Hagarty won in the first period by fall to finish first.
Tyler Gast (220 lbs)
Tyler Gast lost a match and got moved to the consolation bracket. Gast continued to win, which moved him to the third place match against Brodie Blackford of Southeast Polk.
In the third place match, Gast was able to win by a 7-2 decision.
Jake Walker (285 lbs)
Jake Walker was able to work his way to the finals against Maddux Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk.
Walker was unable to secure the gold in the first place match, losing by a 5-2 decision.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 38F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.