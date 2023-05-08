Eighth graders

Pictured from left: Gage Mueller, James Lockie and Kate Nelson were recognized as members of the 2023 Iowa Bandmaster’s Association All-Iowa 8th Grade Honor Band.

Congratulations to Waverly-Shell Rock eighth-graders James Lockie (Baritone), Gage Mueller (Alto Saxophone) and Kate Nelson (Trumpet). Through a highly competitive audition process, these students earned positions in the 2023 Iowa Bandmaster’s Association All-Iowa Eighth Grade Honor Band. On Thursday, May 11, they will travel to Des Moines to participate in a 132-piece honor band composed of the finest eighth grade musicians in the State of Iowa. The band will rehearse through the morning and present a concert in the Grand Ballroom of the Downtown Des Moines Mariott Hotel at 1 p.m. James is the son of Sara and Kyle Lockie of Waverly; Gage is the son of Andrea and Ezra Caligiuri of Waverly, and Kate is the daughter of Rachael and Lee Nelson of Waverly.