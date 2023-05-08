The National Letter Carrier’s Association is partnering with nationwide organizations to host their 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Event. On Saturday, May 13, residents in any of the following Iowa counties are asked to place nonperishable food items in their mailboxes: Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy, Howard, Mitchell, Poweshiek, Tama, and Winneshiek. These donations will be picked up by local postal carriers and donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. All donations are tax-deductible, and NEIFB should be listed on any tax deduction forms. Monetary donations can also be made in honor of the event: go.neifb.org/donate
NEIFB is also calling on our community to serve as volunteers for the event. Sign up for the event at neifb.volunteerhub.com. Questions regarding this can be directed to Stephanie Graham (StGraham@neifb.org)
This event has existed for many years with the sole mission to close the meal gap in the United States, and as one of the 10,000 food agencies involved in receiving donations from this event nationwide, we are grateful for every donation made. 100% of these donations will be redistributed to partner agencies or used in our own Cedar Valley Food Pantry to serve the food insecure in your community.
For more information, please visit the National Letter Carriers Association’s website: nalc.org