DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces a record high 31 schools qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award this school year. The award goes to schools that register at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote. Nearly 3,400 high school students registered this year in conjunction with the Catt Award initiative.
Among them were the Bremer County schools of Tripoli High School, and Denver High School. It was Denver’s second year qualifying for this honor. In nearby Black Hawk County, Valley Lutheran in Cedar Falls and Waterloo Christian schools were also listed. Pate plans to visit each of the 31 schools to present them with the Carrie Chapman Catt Award trophy.
Additionally, 10 Iowa schools registered more than 70 percent of eligible students and will receive a commemorative banner, including in nearby Fayette County, Oelwein High School.
Schools that registered at least 50% of eligible students (17) will receive a personalized certificate, including Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo and East Buchanan High School in Winthrop.
Inspire2Vote collaborated with Secretary Pate’s office to assist schools with their voter registration efforts.
Pate created the award in 2019 to encourage voter registration in Iowa high schools.