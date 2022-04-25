Area Democrats mobilized their ranks with spirited candidate speeches and strategies for turning Iowa’s representation in Washington, D.C., from red to blue.
Revving up the engines on Sunday afternoon in Shell Rock were two in-person candidates: Liz Mathis, the state senator for District 34, who is running for the newly drawn Second Congressional District, also coveted by Rep. Ashley Hinson; and Abby Finkenauer, who is seeking her party’s nomination in the June 7 primary, so she can face longtime Sen. Chuck Grassley in November.
About a hundred mostly gray haired supporters from Chickasaw, Floyd, Butler and Bremer counties, which comprise the newly formed Iowa Senate District 29, packed the Boyd Building auditorium to listen to candidate pitches while, at times, a popcorn machine hummed in the back.
While the event was underway, organizers said they were hopeful to find a strong candidate to oppose Rep. Sandy Salmon in November. Pam Egli, who ran against incumbent Craig Johnson in the former District 32 in 2020, told the gathering that she was unavailable to step up to the plate when the audience started clapping after her name was mentioned.
Not attending in person were Deidre DeJear, who is running for governor on the Dem ticket, as well as Admiral Mike Franken and Dr. Glenn Hurst, who, like Finkenauer, are vying for the Dem nod on June 7. All three sent representatives to speak on their behalf and short videos to introduce themselves to the audience.
DeJear will be in Waverly at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at El Sol restaurant. Admiral Franken will be in town from 5:30 to 7 p.m.on May 9, at the WAVP.
Introduced by Egli, Mathis overviewed her work as a journalist, a professor at Wartburg College, a non-profit leader and a state senator, explaining the values she stands for. She supports public education, mental health, clean water and conservation, among other priorities.
“We need to open our markets for commodities,” she said. “In Iowa, we can grow anything.”
Mathis said she was endorsed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a milestone for her campaign, a sign of confidence that Mathis has the potential to flip the vote from red to blue.
At one point in her remarks, Mathis took direct aim at Hinson’s record.
“Is it fair that Ashley Hinson voted against the committee to investigate the January 6th riots. Is that fair?” she asked rhetorically.
“No,” the audience responded in chorus.
The same responses echoed when Mathis asked if it is fair that Hinson voted against the Violence Against Women Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the infrastructure bill, a veterans bill that included provisions on toxicity and burn pits and capping the cost of insulin.
“Ashley Hinson isn’t fair and I don’t think that she cares,” Mathis said.
In her remarks, which she delivered in a casual, but were deeply informed manner, she reiterated her openness to hearing about the issues that impact the people she represents.
“Bring them to me because they turn into great policy,” she said of ideas. “I have lots of ideas.”
Finkenauer took the mic next. In a 20-minute, fiery speech, she recounted her path in politics so far. Growing up, in humble circumstances as a pipe fitter’s daughter, she eventually earned the confidence of the voters and defeated a millionaire congressman to claime the seat.
At one point, Finkenauer aimed her darts at Grassley, saying he had been in office for 47 years and needs to be replaced with a forward-thinking candidate who espouses Democratic values and believes in term limits.
“I knew when Chuck Grassley was tweeting out conspiracies about Arizona that it was time for me to run again and get him out of office,” she said.
“The reality is that we have lost 30,000 family farms since Grassley took office and he parades himself around like he is Mr. Rural Iowa and he has not been held accountable yet.
“Imagine getting to replace the guy who has been there for 47 years with a young Iowan who frankly doesn’t need or want 47 years to get the job done and that is why I honestly support term limits.”
She said she never forgot her roots and the interests of the people who elected her to work on their behalf, making history as the second youngest woman elected to the U.S. House and the youngest to flip the seat from red to blue in 2018.
She said she decided to return to politics despite the toll it took on her family when she learned more about her family history and the sacrifices her grandfather and great uncle endured while serving the country in World War II.
“If they could go do what they did, the least that their granddaughter and great-niece could do is get up and keep fighting for Iowa, this country and democracy,” she said.
AUDIENCE PLEASED WITH MESSAGES, TONE
Mike Sherer, a former Waverly councilman, said he was impressed by the two speakers and wished all had been there so the audience could see what sets Finkenauer, Admiral Franken and Dr. Hurst apart.
“There are a lot of people who want to encourage good candidates, and they are really concerned about the direction we are going,” he said.
Ruth Salisbury, the Butler County Dem chair, and a bus driver for the Clarksville School District, said this event was a “positive change” for Democrats.
“These Democrats are all for public education,” she said.
Kathy Olson, a former Waverly at-large councilwoman, and retired HR professional at CUNA, said the candidates struck the right tone for the right audience.
“Fundamentally, I believe that if democracy is to survive, we are going to have to be involved and engaged,” she told Waverly Newspapers afterwards.
“It was terrific, well attended, the messages from the candidates were direct in terms of what the concerns are and what needs to be fixed, but it wasn’t like a nasty tone or anything. The spirit of the event is just what we need.”
Mike Leedom, a recent transplant to Waverly with wife Valerie, said he was pleased with the opportunity to hear from the candidates.
“I would have liked to have seen younger faces in the crowd as they have the most to gain or lose in this election,” he told Waverly Newspapers later.
“While it would’ve been nice to hear the other candidates who were unable to attend, I felt both Abby Finkenauer and Liz Mathis brought a newfound energy.”