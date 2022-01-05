Four Waverly-Shell Rock wrestlers and one from North Butler-Clarksville have been nominated for major accolades, and fans can help affect the outcome of the awards through the next five weeks.
The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, IAWrestle and Fareway Stores announced last week the 60 grapplers — 45 boys and 15 girls — who are up for the annual Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler of the Year awards. Voting for the first of two rounds continues through Jan. 25 at iawrestle.com and fareway.com.
Among those in that initial list are W-SR girls senior 120-pounder Eva Diaz for Ms. Wrestler; Go-Hawk boys junior 138-pounder Ryder Block, senior 170-pounder Aiden Riggins and junior 220-pounder McCrae Hagarty for Class 3A Mr. Wrestler; and NB-C senior heavyweight Chet Buss for Class 1A Mr. Wrestler.
The award was started by Fareway within the last decade, according to IAWrestle founder Tony Hager. He told Waverly Newspapers that his website — which handles the rankings of the state’s wrestlers — got involved with the award in 2015. The girls award has been given out only recently, as this is only the fourth year that the IWCOA has sponsored a state girls’ tournament and that division has not yet been sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
“It’s Fareway’s awards,” Hager said. “We hooked up with them to promote it a little bit more.”
Coaches across the state sent nominations to the IWCOA for the award, and the association narrowed the field to 15 in each of the three boys classes and the top 15 girls in all classes, and they’re lumped together in each division regardless of weight or year in school.
When round one ends on Jan. 25, the field will be cut to the top seven in each division, and voting will resume through Feb. 8, which lies between the boys sectional and district tournaments, to determine the top three.
At that time, a committee of 12 wrestling coaches and officials will vote among the finalists to determine the award winners. In case of a tie within the committee, the fans’ decision will act as the panel’s 13th vote.
Diaz has a 30-1 overall record, according to Track Wrestling, and won the IWCOA girls state tournament last January at 113 pounds. She has won two girls tournaments so far, including the Go-Hawk Girls Invitational, where she recorded four pins in a total of 70 seconds.
Her only loss recorded by Track Wrestling was at the Anamosa Girls Tournament, where she dropped a 2-1 decision to Ella Schmit, of Bettendorf, to take second in the four-person round-robin bracket.
Block is 48-2 according to Track Wrestling and was the 2020 state champion at 106 pounds and was the runner-up at 132 pounds last year. He is ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds by IAWrestle and has won the Dan Gable Donnybrook Dec. 4 in Coralville and the Baltzley Invitational Dec. 11 in Urbandale.
Riggins, who is top-ranked by both IAWrestle in Iowa and MatScouts nationally at 160 pounds and No. 19 pound-for-pound — meaning among every wrestler across all weight classes — in the country. He has a 53-1 record according to Track Wrestling. He was third at the 2019 state tournament at 106 pounds, runner-up at 132 in 2020 and the champion at 152 last year.
So far this season, Riggins also won the Donnybrook and the Baltzley and also won the Charles City Freestyle in April in the Junior Men’s division.
Hagarty is at the top of the 195-pound IAWrestle rankings and sports a 59-4 record according to Track Wrestling. He finished in fourth at the 2020 state tournament at 170 pounds and won the 182-pound state championship last season.
He was second at the Donnybrook and took the top of the podium at the Baltzley Invite.
Buss is the top 285-pounder in Class 1A, according to IAWrestle, and has a 37-0 record as recorded by Track Wrestling. He just missed qualifying for state as a freshman but has won the last two state titles.
W-SR has the most nominees in the voting with four. Southeast Polk and Iowa City West each have two boys and one girl on the list.
Hager, with IAWrestle, said having that many Go-Hawks on the lists is a testament to the wrestling community in the Waverly area.
“They’ve been able to do it from the youth club to high school,” Hager said. “To have that many nominees, just to have multiple wrestlers on a team is a heck of an accomplishment. That’s pretty impressive.”
The winners of each award are expected to be announced sometime after the semifinals of the traditional state tournament, held Feb. 17-19 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Hager said the fan vote has been well received by the wrestling public in Iowa.
“Last year we had over 300,000 votes over the multiple (rounds),” he said. “The fan vote really gets people engaged in it. It is worth a vote.
“One year, it came down to the top three where we used the fan vote to declare a winner, because they were so close.”