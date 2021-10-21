Four Waverly-Shell Rock cross-country runners punched their ticket to the Class 3A state meet next week in Fort Dodge.
Seniors Nick Kepford and Andrew Cummer, junior Caleb Hoins and sophomore Sydney Bochmann will represent W-SR after placing in the top 15 during Wednesday's 3A state-qualifying meet at Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah.
Kepford placed fifth in 17 minutes, 16.80 seconds, Cummer eighth in 17:39.90 and Hoins 14th (17:54.30) to represent the W-SR boys.
The Go-Hawks placed fourth in the team standings with 92 points, just missing the mark to qualify as a team. Western Dubuque took home the team title at 47, followed by Decorah (71) and Charles City (82).
Western Dubuque's Eli Naumann won the individual title (15:58.10), while Center Point-Urbana's Eli Larson was the runner-up (16:02.40).
W-SR's Jack Beam placed 30th (18:38.30), Gavin Barry 35th (18:42.50), Marshall Meyer 40th (18:50.60) and Caden Kueker 53rd (19:09.80).
"It was a bittersweet night," W-SR boys coach Kevin Kueker said. "We're very happy to have Kepford, Cummer and Hoins place in the top 15 to qualify individually. It was heartbreaking to just miss having the team qualify, especially after beating two of the teams ahead of us at conference last week."
Bochmann placed 10th (20:35.70) to qualify for the W-SR girls.
W-SR took fourth as a team with 115 points. Western Dubuque won the team title at 54, followed by Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (82) and Center Point-Urbana (107).
"Things might not have gone the way we wanted, but I am so proud to say my team gave it their all for one final race of the season," Bochmann said. "I'm looking forward to state next week."
Western Dubuque's Alyssa Klein won the individual title (19:29.70), while teammate Lilly Boge placed second (19:42.90).
"The girls left it all out on the course," W-SR girls coach Jason Milke said.
W-SR's Brenna Bodensteiner finished 20th (21:08.70), Ramey Dahlquist 21st (21:12.10), Anna Stromberg 31st (21:57.10), Emma Smith 33rd (21:59.20), Jailyn Kent 35th (22:07.60) and Leah Cherry 50th (23:24.20).
"After qualifying for state last season, we had the goal for this season of going back," Cherry said. "We had a little bit of a rough start to the season, but we saw lots of improvement and even made W-SR history, winning conference for the first time since 1997. ... There's a lot of young talent, and I know that they'll come back stronger next year."