The Bremer County Fairgrounds teemed with competitors Monday and Tuesday as 4-H and FFA members prepped and showed their animals.
On Monday, JuliAnna Boevers of Readlyn showed a bucket/bottle calf for the first time in the novice class. According to her sister, Mackenna, the 4-month-old calf, Marsh, “is a very nice calf, very sweet.”
Mackenna was waiting to show her own three cows, plus Marsh, and shared numerous tips on how to primp the animals before competition, including cleaning their ears, clipping most of their hair but leaving the animals with a fluffy belly, and spiking up the hair along their backs with hair spray.
“I’ve done this since a very young age,” she said, since age 3 or 4. “I’ve been around cows my whole life.”
Numerous competitors came to the fair from outside Bremer County. Allana Schatz, 13, from Cresco was showing two cows, including a pregnant one named Lavender. Landon Kaski from Chester was showing his winter calf, Tabitha. His dad, Eric, said they go to fairs all over the state.
“It’s a full-time job just showing,” he said.
On Tuesday, numerous young people again tended to their animals across the west side of the fairgrounds.
Maverik Fettkether, “almost 11,” from Dunkerton was learning the ropes about washing a steer.
“This will be his first market beef,” his mom, Lisa Fettkether, said. “His first big calf, we call it. This calf was a bottle/bucket calf last year.”
Braden Strottmann from Readlyn, a senior, was hosing down his market steer, Buff Bill. The black animal weighs 1,461 pounds but stood docilely for his shower.
Braden’s sister, Ashlyn, in seventh grade, was helping him. She was looking forward to showing her breeding heifer Thursday.
“I like making them look pretty for show day,” she said.
Breck Morris, 7, from Plainfield raked sawdust around his bottle/bucket calf named Sucker. He said his favorite part of the fair is showing his calf.
His mother, Leah Morris, said she enjoys “watching the kids grow over the years. It’s fun to see old ones who were knee high and are now taller than me.”
Lisa Fettkether, who grew up in Tripoli, also appreciated a historical perspective at the fair.
“My favorite part is the scramble night, Thursday night,” she said. “Way back in the ‘90s, I was catching scramble calves, myself, and I just enjoy watching that and seeing the kids.”
In the swine barn, Clover Kids (young 4-H members) waited to show pigs in the Little Squealers Swine Show.
Treyton Steege, 7, from Waverly said that showing his pig was his favorite part of the fair. Family friend Ty Tatroe, a junior from Waverly, was helping him.
Sumner 7-year-old Shaniel Matthias was going to show a pig for the first time. She had been practicing and said she likes pigs because “they’re fun to work with.”
Shaniel’s mentor was Macy Tiedt, 15, from Waverly.
“I basically just teach her how to show the pig,” she said.
Gordon Oswald, 8, from Tripoli was also waiting to show in the Little Squealers event but had no pig to pose with yet.
“I don’t know where it is,” he said.
His dad explained that it was Gordon’s first time to show and he was going to use someone else’s pig.
Gordon shared that he had taken a 4-H class to learn how to show swine.
“We got to learn how to wash them, and we learned how to use a pig whip,” he said. “You just tickle them on this side to go this way and on that side to go that way.”
In the rabbit tent, the Mader family from Waverly—mom and five girls—admired a Continental Giant Doe. It was 8-year-old Alice’s birthday, and she had chosen to visit the fair in celebration of the occasion.
“It’s cute and soft,” she said of the large rabbit. “I want one.”
In the 4-H Building, Nichole Reynolds-Thimmesch, ISU Extension County Youth Coordinator, and Kylie Meyer, from Bremer County Extension, were placing envelopes on the display of State Fair-bound 4-H projects.
Reynolds-Thimmesch said there were a lot of good 4-H projects this year, pointing out a few unusual ones, such as a Fender-guitar shape created out of welded objects and a touch-activated lamp made out of an antique sewing machine.
She also noted that of the five refurbished tractors that had been entered, three were going to State.
“Those are huge projects for the kids,” she said. “Some of these kids have been working on them since they were young.”
At the new fairgrounds east of Waverly, the horse show took place Tuesday.
Hadley Wehling from Waverly, going into fifth grade, competed in English Pleasure riding on her horse, Dancer.
“[With] English you can ride two-handed,” she said, explaining that her pony doesn’t know how to neck rein (one-handed riding), so she can’t ride Western-style.
Regan Pries, 13, from Plainfield was competing in English-style riding for the fourth year.
“She likes how the saddle feels,” said her dad, Chris. “She likes jumping, that’s mainly why she does it. She has no interest in the Western style.”
Abilene Page, 14, from Tripoli has the opposite interest.
“I always do Western,” she said.
Abilene took first place in Walk/Trot with Opal, a Palomino.
“She’s very beautiful, but she’s quite lazy. She doesn’t like to trot,” Abilene said.
The Bremer County Fair continues through Saturday night. General admission is free.