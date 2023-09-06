4-H is the largest youth organization in the United States, serving nearly six million youth, locally serving over 320 members in Bremer County. 4-H is delivered to youth by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Iowa, and a collaboration of land grant university across the United States of America. Opportunities and experiences for youth are shaped around the idea of “learn by doing.”
4-H has five priority areas which includes Arts and Communication, Healthy Living, STEM, Ag and Natural Resources and Leadership and Civic Engagement. Throughout the year, 4-H members focus on these areas to gain life skills, build experience and knowledge, and grow in passion areas. 4-H has supported and guided youth in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade to “make the best better” for over 100 years and takes pride in welcoming youth of all backgrounds and beliefs.
4-H is divided into two age groups: Clover Kids (kindergarten-third grade) and 4-H members (fourth-12th grade). Both Clover Kids and 4-H members can enroll for the 2023-2024 program year on 4-H Online (https://v2.4honline.com/) after Sept. 1. During the enrollment process, youth will select a club within their county.
Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch, Bremer County Youth Coordinator, would be happy to assist families through enrollment and selecting a club.
“Clubs are a wonderful opportunity for youth to create a community among themselves,” Nicole said. “It is really neat to see youth as they form friendships with kids in other grades, schools, and communities. One of my very favorites is watching older 4-H members create bonds with the younger members. It is also amazing to hear about how much some of the 4-H members stay in touch with their friends from 4-H. I had a junior in high school tell me a few months ago that she talks to her 4-H friends, who do not go to her school, just as much as her school friends. Kids are creating bonds that last a lifetime in their clubs and experiences in 4-H.”
To receive more information on Bremer County 4-H, reach out to the Bremer County Extension Office at 319-882-4275 or email xbremer@iastate.edu. You can email Nicole directly at nicolert@iastate.edu.