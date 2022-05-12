Friday, May 20, the Waverly Municipal Golf Course, 705 8th Ave SW, will host the four-person best shot golf fundraiser. Tee times start at 8 a.m. Cost is $50 per person, which includes greens fees and carts. Tournament is flighted, including pins and hole events. Call 319-352-1530 to reserve your tee time. All participants receive a small bag with tees and ball markers from Golfland INC and a golf ball from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The silent auction runs from May 1 through May 20.