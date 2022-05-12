Friday, May 20, the Waverly Municipal Golf Course, 705 8th Ave SW, will host the four-person best shot golf fundraiser. Tee times start at 8 a.m. Cost is $50 per person, which includes greens fees and carts. Tournament is flighted, including pins and hole events. Call 319-352-1530 to reserve your tee time. All participants receive a small bag with tees and ball markers from Golfland INC and a golf ball from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The silent auction runs from May 1 through May 20.
4 person best shot golf tournament benefit fundraiser for Kasey Krueger
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
92°
- Humidity: 35%
- Cloud Coverage: 4%
- Wind: 22 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:50:33 AM
- Sunset: 08:23 PM
Today
Sunny and windy. High 93F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
Mr. Troyer’s Time: Beloved Denver teacher dies unexpectedly at 46, lived a fulfilling life of love, mentorship, care for students
-
End of an Era: Waverly's East Bremer Diner to close May 30
-
A new call: Pastor Joel Becker moves to Faith Lutheran in Shell Rock
-
Board votes 4-1 for W-SR to apply to Mississippi Valley Conference
-
W-SR rugby club ranked first going into state tournament