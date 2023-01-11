Wartburg College has recognized 474 students who were named to the 2022 Fall Term Dean’s List.
Wartburg College has recognized 474 students who were named to the 2022 Fall Term Dean’s List.
Those honored include:
Paige Amsberry, of Waverly.
Samuel Bast, of Waverly.
Isaac Becker, of Waverly.
Kaden Behrens, of Dunkerton.
Kaden Bibler, of Waverly.
Lucas Bloker, of Denver.
Marlee Boyle, of Janesville.
Cade Carpenter, of Waverly.
Leah Cherry, of Waverly.
Bethany Christians, of Dunkerton.
Gabrielle Corday, of Denver.
Austin Dewey, of Waverly.
Graceanne Dodd, of Janesville.
Layne Fober, of Denver.
Makenzie Foelske, of Nashua.
Ryan Folkerts, of Waverly.
Grant Halverson, of Waverly.
Emma Hennessy, of Denver.
Rachel Hennessy, of Denver.
Rebecca Hoffman, of Ionia.
Kaylyn Hoth, of Sumner.
Harlee Hunt, of Waverly.
Brodey Key, of Waverly.
Kaylee Kueker, of Denver.
Brianna Lingenfelter, of Dunkerton.
Brittany Lingenfelter, of Dunkerton.
Brooks Meyer, of Denver.
Emma Nelson, of Waverly.
Chandler Njus, of Fredericksburg.
Leah Ristau, of Denver.
Abby Sassman, of Waverly.
Katie Sauerbrei, of Fairbank.
Mckenna Schaufenbuel, of Tripoli.
Ethan Schellhorn, of Sumner.
Jetti Schmudlach, of Tripoli.
Morgan Schut, of Waverly.
Britney Young, of Waverly.
Paul Zelle, of Waverly.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,444 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.
