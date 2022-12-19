A new page turned on Monday at the Bremer County Courthouse with the swearing in ceremony of five newly elected officials.
Their duties begin on Jan. 1.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A new page turned on Monday at the Bremer County Courthouse with the swearing in ceremony of five newly elected officials.
Their duties begin on Jan. 1.
Judge Christopher Foy administered the oath of office in the presence of family members who had come to support their loved ones as three of the elected members moved from private citizens to public officials.
“Thank you for putting yourselves out there,” the judge said before the ceremony in his quiet, soothing voice.
He lauded the group for their commitment to serving the public, but issued this caution:
“Talented as you are, you don’t always get appreciated,” he said.
The judge opted to swear in the candidates individually, as three of them were political novices and two were returning office holders.
Corey Cerwinske, who ran unopposed to represent District 2, was the first to be sworn in.
Another first-timer, Darius Robinson, raised his right hand next to become the Bremer County attorney. A Republican, he prevailed over Jill Dashner, the deputy county attorney who ran on the Democratic ticket for the position. Long-time County Attorney Kasey Wadding is retiring at the end of December. Dashner is returning to the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office, where she will be a prosecutor.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman took the oath next. Wearing a patriotic tie and matching socks, he beamed as he recited the oath. He will be serving as the treasurer, a job he earned in a highly contested race with two opponents from the treasurer’s office. In the Republican primary he defeated Angie Burrows and in the November elections he beat Democrat Erin Pratt.
Two uncontested candidates and current job holders took the oath next. Missy Thurm, the recorder, and Dewey Hilderbandt, the current chair of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors, finished off the official part of the ceremony. Hildebrandt had two more years on his current term, but the redistricting, which followed the 2020 Census, put him in the newly created District 3. On Nov. 8, Hildebrandt won over fellow Republican Tim Neil, who ran as an independent. Neil will be retiring from public service at the end of December.
After the ceremony and the pictures, adding a bit of humor to the historic moment, the judge turned to the family members with these words:
“Please keep those in line,” Foy quipped. “It will help alleviate the load on the court system.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Sunshine and some clouds. Very cold. High 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.