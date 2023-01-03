People

Five lady Go-Hawk wrestlers were ranked in the top-five in the first ranking of 2023. 

 From Lady Go-Hawk Wrestling Facebook

IAwrestle has released its first rankings for girls wrestling of 2023 and five lady Go-Hawks saw their names in the top-five. 

In the 125 lb division, Eva Heise comes into the new year with a number five ranking and a 21-3 record on the season so far. 