IAwrestle has released its first rankings for girls wrestling of 2023 and five lady Go-Hawks saw their names in the top-five.
In the 125 lb division, Eva Heise comes into the new year with a number five ranking and a 21-3 record on the season so far.
Lilly Stough also comes into 2023 with a fifth ranking in 130 lbs and a near perfect 21-3 record.
Kiara Djoumessi is the highest ranked wrestler on the team, coming into the year with a third place ranking in 140 lbs and a perfect 20-0 record.
Both Haidyn Snyder and Madison Hinrichs are ranked fifth in 145 lbs and 235 lbs, respectively, and a record of 20-2 for Hinrichs.
The quintet will get a chance to flex their new rankings on Thursday in a home dual against rival Decorah.