The Janesville Wildcats were looking to stay hot on senior night and extend their winning streak to seven games.
Senior Leo Dodd made quick work of the Pirates in the first inning. Dodd forced three fast pop-ups to retire Hudson in order.
Senior Jared Hoodjer got the bottom of the inning going with a single to center field.
Peyton Trees started the scoring with an RBI fielder’s choice to put Janesville up 1-0 early in the game.
Gabe Meaney hit the first two run scoring base hits to right field to score the second run of the inning. The score after the first was 2-0 Janesville.
Hudson started the second inning with a quick double and a walk. The Wildcat defense showed up again with catcher Talan Pletz throwing a runner out at first on an attempted bunt-and-run by Hudson.
Dodd stayed calm on the mound getting a strikeout and forcing a grounder to get out of the inning without allowing a run.
Janesville got one hit in the bottom of the inning but left him stranded at second base.
In the top of the third inning, Pletz showed his impressive defensive skills behind the dish with a blocked third strike. Dodd got another strikeout in the inning and forced another groundout to get out of the inning.
Trees started the bottom of the inning with a single and steal to put himself on second base with no outs. Meaney followed that up with a single up the middle to score Trees.
With Meaney moving to second, the Wildcats attempted a hit-and-run. The play resulted in a strikeout/caught stealing double play to end the inning with Janesville up 3-0.
The Pirates finally found some baserunners in the fourth inning. The inning started with a single and double to put runners on second and third with no outs.
The third batter of the inning hit a single to right field that scored two runs, making the score 3-2.
An error on a bunt scored two more runs and Hudson finished off the inning with an RBI on a fielder’s choice to close out the inning ahead 5-3.
Janesville went down in order to end the fourth.
Hudson stayed hot at the plate scoring two runs in the fifth with an RBI double and single to extend their lead to 7-3.
Janesville responded with a Hoodjer RBI single to right center. Hoodjer stole all of the bases, including home, on a passed ball to make the score 7-5.
Tyler Hoodjer came into relief after 6 2/3 innings pitched from Dodd and shut down the hot Pirate bats in the sixth and seventh innings.
Janesville couldn’t muster enough and went down in order in both the sixth and seventh innings to lose 7-5.
Dodd finished with 6 2/3 innings pitched and four strikeouts.
Meaney led the team in RBIs with two and tacked on a stolen base.
Janesville will play next against Wapsie Valley on Thursday in an away game.