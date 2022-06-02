Waterloo, IA – The Grout Museum District, 503 South Street, will be screening Bill Rector’s documentary,
“Shrapnel Down: My Korean War Story” in the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum theatre on June
14 from 4-6PM on loop. Mr. Rector will be in attendance.
The Korean War documentary film, “Shrapnel Down: My Korean War Story,” features never-before-seen
war footage captured by Iowa native and veteran Bill Rector during his tour of duty during the Korean War.
The 27-minute film, produced and directed by Mark St. George for WSIU Public Broadcasting is
distributed by American Public Television (APT).
The screening is free of charge, but free-will donations are welcome and will support the Museum District
For more information call 319-234-6357 or visit www.GMDistrict.org.