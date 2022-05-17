5 Wartburg Knights claim A-R-C individual titles

The Wartburg Knights travelled to Dubuque to compete in the American Rivers Conference outdoor championships with five athletes claiming individual accolades.
Deyton Love competed in the 110 meter hurdles and finished with a championship time of 14.22 seconds.
Dallas Wright, who also claimed the A-R-C outdoor championship MVP for the second year of his career, placed first in the 200 and the 400. In the 200 Wright crossed the line at a time of 21.09 and the 400 at a time of 46.87.
Christopher Collet, who ran in the 1500, clocked a time of 3:46.56 which also broke the all-time conference record.
The 4x400 team of Wright, Dalton Martin, Sean Henson and Wyatt Schmidt capture the title with a time of 3:14.89.
The Knights return to action at the NCAA last chance qualifiers next week ahead of the 2022 NCAA National Championship.