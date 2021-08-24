A diner favorite will be the feature of the menu at the 506 Café curbside from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Waverly Senior Center.
The non-profit partner will be the Friends of the Waverly Public Library Board, who will help prepare and serve the meal. Proceeds from this homemade $10 lunch will be shared by both organizations to continue their important work The is the first month of our new schedule – the second Tuesday of the month, instead of the first.
The September menu consists of Philly cheesesteak sandwich (meat donated by Dustin Wickenhauser, marketing president at Prairie State Bank in Bloomington, Illinois), Frito corn salad, vegetable soup, chocolate ganache dessert with ice cream cup and chilled bottled water.
Please call in your reservations to 352-5678 by 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
“Friends of the Waverly Public Library are instrumental in providing financial and volunteer support to the library ,” said Cynthia Campbell, board chair of the Senior Center. “Their work on the used book sale and soliciting of new members goes directly toward helping the library’s mission to be ‘The window to information, recreation, and community.’ We are proud to work alongside them for the September 506 Café.”
“It’s great for the Friends of the Waverly Library Board to have the opportunity to partner with the Waverly Senior Center on 506 Café this fall,” said Kim Folkers, board member of the WPL. “Each organization adds quality of life to the Waverly community in its own unique way through programming, financial support, and volunteerism. Much like the Library, the Senior Center has evolved creatively to meet the needs of the community during the pandemic, and I look forward to working alongside the experienced 506 Café team.”
Remaining dates for 2021 506 Café lunches are: Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.