A festive holiday menu will be featured at the 506 Café curbside, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Waverly Senior Center.
Proceeds from this homemade $10 lunch will support the programming of the Center. Please call in your reservations to 352-5678 by 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13.
The December menu will consist of pork loin, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, fresh cranberry relish, dinner roll, ice cream and chilled bottled water.
“It’s time for some holiday cheer and we have the menu to match on Dec. 14,” said Cynthia Campbell, Board Chair of the Senior Center. “We appreciate all the community support of the Center as we reopened in 2021 and look forward to providing this special meal before Christmas.”
The January 506 Café will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and our non-profit partner will be the Waverly Exchange Club.