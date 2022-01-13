WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 509 students who were named to the 2021 Fall Term Dean’s List.
Those recognized are:
Denver: Haley Barkau, Lucas Bloker, Layne Fober, Emma Hennessy, Rachel Hennessy, Kaylee Kueker, Samuel Lockhart, Annabella Place and Leah Ristau.
Waverly: Samuel Bast, Lauren Calease-Fox, Cade Carpenter, Lexus Carpenter, Kourtney Harris, Harlee Hunt, Emma Nelson, Malcolm Newell, Abby Sassman, Lucas Walker, Brianna Whitney and Paul Zelle.
Janesville: Marlee Boyle and Dalton Woodyard.
Fredericksburg: Kayla Britt and Chandler Njus.
Tripoli: Samara Harms, Mckenna Schaufenbuel and Jetti Schmudlach.
Ionia: Rebecca Hoffman.
Sumner: Kaylyn Hoth, Brock Meyer, Nathan Reynolds and Ethan Schellhorn,
Nashua: Caleb Lines, Kassidy Pfaffle and Emma Sinnwell.
Fairbank: Katie Sauerbrei.
Shell Rock: Jacob Herrmann, Isabella Hobson, and Jenna Willey.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September through December.
