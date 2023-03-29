The W-SR fifth grade band and orchestra will hold their annual “recruitment concerts” on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. (orchestra concert) and Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. (band concert) in the middle school auditorium. All current fourth grade students and parents are encouraged to attend these concerts to see what being in band and orchestra are all about! At these concerts, an education representative from our music stores will be present to provide additional information on how to rent/purchase an instrument if needed. Information on how to sign up for band instrument tryouts along with other crucial information will also be discussed. Come to these fun-filled musical evenings and jam with the band and orchestra!
5th grade band/orchestra recruiting concerts set for April 4, April 11
