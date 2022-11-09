Six athletes from Waverly-Shell Rock signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning in the high school commons.
Ryder Block was the first to sign, inking his name to be a part of the Iowa Hawkeye wrestling team next year.
For Block, it was a dream come true to attend the University of Iowa.
"It was my dream school since I was a little kid," Block said. "I knew I wanted to go there. During the recruiting process, everything just kind of lined up with what I thought it was and what I wanted it to be so it was right for me."
McCrae Hagarty followed suit, signing to attend Iowa State University next fall and suit up for its wrestling program as well.
"It was a great community," Hagarty said. "I really liked the team on my visit and the coaches were just great for me."
Lindsey Overmann was the first of three W-SR soccer players to sign her letter of intent, signing to play with former Go-Hawk, Macy Smith, at the University of Northern Iowa.
"I just really liked the environment," Overmann said. "They had everything that I wanted at the school. It was also close to home which helped because I am a homebody."
Overmann's teammate, Anna Stromberg was next, signing to go to Minnesota State University, Mankato to play soccer at the Division II school.
For Stromberg, the decision was an easy one once she stepped foot on campus.
"When I got there I just felt a connection with the coaching staff and players," Stromberg said. "When you know, you know. I went on a few visits before and none of them really felt like home, but as soon as I stepped on campus I knew it was the place for me."
The final W-SR soccer player to sign was Alli Seegers who signed to attend Central College and also play soccer there.
Dylan Stockdale was the sixth and final Go-Hawk to sign. Stockdale also chose the Dutch to sign with, going to play with his former coach, Casey Klunder.
