On Saturday, Feb. 18, six sixth-graders from W-SR Middle School attended the third annual Clear Creek Amana Honor Band held in Tiffin. The honor band is for sixth through eighth grade band students.
The day consisted of leaving the middle school at 8 a.m., with their first rehearsal starting at 10 a.m. The sixth grade guest conductor was Kevin Makinster, fifth grade band director at Hazel Point Intermediate within the Linn-Mar School District. This is Mr. Makinster’s final year of teaching after 38 years in the profession.
The day consisted of three total hours of rehearsal, a 30 minute masterclass from a trombone quartet from the University of Iowa, lunch at Coral Ridge Mall, and a concert at 4 p.m. — so the students had a jam-packed day! W-SR students that attended were: Elijah Suleman (trombone), Kinnick Krull (trumpet), Greyson Miller (tuba), Hazel Steege (baritone), Ella Wilker (alto sax), and Adi Johnson (flute).
The students did a tremendous job, had a lot of fun, learned a lot, and represented our school well. Playing in a large band setting with students they’ve never played with before is always a great experience for any musician. There are more honor band opportunities for the students as the years progress, so keep up the hard work. It pays off in the end!