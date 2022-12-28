When was the last time you spent $600? Maybe it was paying your rent through Venmo or buying a couch from a neighbor using PayPal. Well, the Biden Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is now planning to monitor these minor transactions.

This is just the latest effort from the IRS to snoop on law-abiding Americans. Just months ago, the Biden administration decided to supersize the IRS by adding 87,000 new agents, under the guise of only going after billionaires. But now, the White House is making life more burdensome for innocent, hardworking Iowans—once again breaking the president’s promise that his new tax plan wouldn’t hurt every day families.