DENVER- The Cyclones hosted the District 2 qualifying meet on Saturday and four area teams were in attendance.
Denver
In 145 pounds, Boden White (37-5) entered the tournament ranked 10th and was hoping to finish in the top two to advance to the state tournament.
White started off his tournament with a bye in round one, then in the semifinals, he won by an 11-0 major decision over Jesup's Dawson Bell.
Now in the finals and needing a win to avoid wrestlebacks, White got the job done in overtime, winning by a 12-10 decision over Alburnett's Gunnar Keeney.
Corbin Hill (22-14) started his day off in the quarterfinals against Jesup's Drew Munson and Hill cruised to a win by fall in just 26 seconds.
In the semifinals, Hill got another pin, this time in 48 seconds over Columbus Catholic's Henry Erie to advance to the final round.
In the first place match, Hill lost by fall to Sumner-Fredericksburg's Kyle Kuhlman by a 14-6 major decision to move to the second place match.
Hill cruised to a first round pin over East Buchanan's Carter Wilgenbusch to punch his ticket to the Well next week.
Denver's heavyweight, Cade Bonnette (22-21), started off the regional with a bye and then a win by fall in 3:30 over Columbus Catholic's Connor Knudtson.
Now against the number one seed Cody Fox of Columbus Catholic, Bonnette lost by fall in 1:23 to shift to the second place match.
Bonnette received a no contest win in the second place match to become Denver's third and final wrestler to advance to the state tournament.
North Butler-Clarksville
The Bearcats' Tanner Arjes (43-1) came into the regional ranked second in 132 pounds and started off strong with a win by fall over S-F's Ryder Larson in 1:11 to advance.
Arjes continued to roll with a 17-2 tech fall win over East Buchanan's Sam Cook in the middle of the second period.
In a tough first place match, Arjes came away with the tight 4-3 decision victory over Columbus Catholic's Gavin Reed to finish in first and punch his ticket.
Number two MaKade Bloker (34-1) started off his 182 pound march with a bye and then a win by fall in just 26 seconds over Jesup's JD Sadler.
In the first place match, Bloker lost a tough match to Columbus Catholic's Carson Hartz by a 7-3 decision.
Needing a win to qualify him for state, Bloker rose to the challenge with a 10-1 major decision victory over North Linn's Landen Helmrich. Bloker qualified himself with the win to become the second Bearcat to head to state.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
Kyle Kuhlmann (33-6) started his tournament off strong with a win by fall over Alburnett's Wyatt Kissling in the first period.
The semifinals were no different for Kuhlmann as he took down East Buchanan's Carter Wilgenbusch by fall in the third period.
Kuhlamnn's win over Hill allowed him to be the Cougars only state qualifier.
In total, seven area athletes will compete at the state championship Feb. 15-19 at the Wells Fargo Arena.