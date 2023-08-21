Among the wonders of nature that we can observe is the annual migration of the chimney swifts. A small, dark-colored bird often seen cruising the sky above Denver and other areas of the Midwest, they spend most of their lives on the wing consuming insects. In the late summer and early fall of the year they will begin to gather in large flocks to begin their migration to their wintering grounds in South America where food will be plentiful until their return next spring.
They are not capable of perching on branches as their feet have lost that ability but prefer to hang from a rough surface. This was usually a hollow tree but in more recent times chimneys have served that purpose. During the migration large chimneys can host hundreds if not over a thousand birds for their overnight stay.
Come join us on Aug. 23 at 7:45 p.m. (just before sunset) as dusk settles in and the swifts begins to gather around the chimney at the State Street Coffee building (across from Dollar General). The swifts will drop into the chimney one by one for their night’s rest. Last year we learned that our September date was too late, and the swifts had already traveled on. Already this year we have counted up to 100 swifts using the chimney each night. Bring your binoculars and a lawn chair, if you wish.
Rain date will be Aug. 24. Thank you to Herman’s and State Street Coffee for the use of their parking lot.
Help us in celebrating the importance of birds in our communities and Denver’s status as a Bird Friendly City in Iowa.